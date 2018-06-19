Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | June 19, 2018 Do electronic devices and other distractions endanger occupants if used by the driver of a vehicle? Cell Phones (100%) Misbehaving children (93%) Drinking (93%) Regular smoking products (86%) Vaping (82%) e-cigarettes (75%) Posted in Breaking News Related Posts 2018 Republican Primary Sheriff Runoff Results Stephens – 1055 Woods – 994 June 20, 2018 | No Comments » Should influential people be held to higher standards, such as moral and ethical values? Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. June 19, 2018 The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online. Classified Ad Deadline is 3 P.M. Friday. June 19, 2018