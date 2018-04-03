Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | April 3, 2018 “Who Do You Believe?” Stephanie Clifford (aka) Stormy Danials 73% President Donald Trump 27% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts ‘”Who really suffers when teachers walk out?”‘ Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. April 3, 2018 | Comments Off on ‘”Who really suffers when teachers walk out?”‘ Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online April 3, 2018 | No Comments »