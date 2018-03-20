Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | March 20, 2018 Which of the following do you feel is the biggest problem in the United States. ( 2 Selections Were Allowed.) Drugs 61% Slanted News Reports 50% Guns 25% Alcohol 11% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts “Does sportsmanship in professional and collegiate sports set a bad example for our youth?” Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. March 20, 2018 | Comments Off on “Does sportsmanship in professional and collegiate sports set a bad example for our youth?” Please scroll down below the front page to take the poll. The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online March 14, 2018 | No Comments »