Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals

March 24, 2018

Which of the following do you feel is the biggest problem in the United States.

( 2 Selections Were Allowed.)

 

Drugs 61%

Slanted News Reports 50%

Guns 25%

Alcohol 11%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

