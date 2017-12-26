Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | December 26, 2017 Did this season of giving cause you to? Give thanks for what you have 85% Donate to a charity 77% Donate to a church 69% Rethink the needs of the less fortunate 9% *Multiple answers were allowed. Posted in Breaking News Related Posts The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online December 26, 2017 | No Comments » Did you get your Christmas wish? December 26, 2017 | Comments Off on Did you get your Christmas wish? Click for Your Live Weather in Clarksville November 10, 2017 | Comments Off on Click for Your Live Weather in Clarksville