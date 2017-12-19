Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | December 19, 2017 Where did you do your Christmas shopping? On Line 85% In my hometown 54% By phone 0% Out of town 0% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts Did this season of giving cause you to? December 19, 2017 | Comments Off on Did this season of giving cause you to? The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online November 14, 2017 | No Comments » Click for Your Live Weather in Clarksville November 10, 2017 | Comments Off on Click for Your Live Weather in Clarksville