Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals
By Ron | November 28, 2017
Where do or did your children get their formative guidance?
*Respondents were allowed to indicate more than one choice
Home 82%*
Church 55%*
School 27%*
Friends 18%*
Social Media 9%*
Posted in Breaking News
