Death Investigation UPDATED* * *

Monday November 6, 2017, we received a report from the Arkansas State Medical Examiner in regard to the death investigation concerning the incident that occurred in the Hartman area of Johnson County on Monday October 30, 2017. The female has been positively identified as Sharon Lindemann a white female, age 75 of Johnson County. The cause of death has been determined to be multiple blunt force trauma and penetrating injuries. This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s office at 479-754-2200.