November 09, 2017

* * *Death Investigation UPDATED* * *

|
11/06/2017 – Death Investigation Update
Monday November 6, 2017, we received a report from the Arkansas State Medical Examiner in regard to the death investigation concerning the incident that occurred in the Hartman area of Johnson County on Monday October 30, 2017.

The female has been positively identified as Sharon Lindemann a white female, age 75 of Johnson County.

The cause of death has been determined to be multiple blunt force trauma and penetrating injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s office at 479-754-2200.
10/31/2017 – Death Investigation
On Monday October 30, 2017 the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an unresponsive person on PR2227. Upon arrival of deputies, EMS and First Responders it was determined that there was a 75 year old deceased female. The female was found on her property. There were visible injuries on the female. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is an on going investigation and anyone that may have seen or heard anything in the area is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 479-754-2200.
Posted in Breaking News