ASP Investigates CPD Shooting

ASP INVESTIGATING CPD



OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

November 4, 2017

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6:36 this evening, (Saturday, November 04, 2017) in the city of Clarksville, Johnson County.

Nyung Kyee, 56, has been identified as the individual who died after he reportedly brandished a knife at a local law enforcement officer.

A Clarksville Police Officer was attempting to make a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Kyee at the intersection of Taylor Street and Cline Road in Clarksville. According to initial statements, upon Kyee coming to a stop he immediately stepped out of the vehicle and brandished the weapon. The officer fired their weapon striking Kyee, who was pronounced dead on scene. The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. Questions relating to the identity of law enforcement officer or their administrative status should be directed to Clarksville Police Department.