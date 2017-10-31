Death Investigation Underway

On Monday October 30, 2017 the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an unresponsive person on PR2227. Upon arrival of deputies, EMS and First Responders it was determined that there was a 75 year old deceased female. The female was found on her property. There were visible injuries on the female. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office was notified. The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is an on going investigation and anyone that may have seen or heard anything in the area is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 479-754-2200.