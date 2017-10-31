ARDOT Draft 2017 Speed Limit Review

Available for Public Comment

LITTLE ROCK – A draft copy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ARDOT) 2017 Speed Limit Review to determine the feasibility of increasing the speed limits on State highways is now available for review and comment, according to agency officials.

Since the repeal of the National Maximum Speed Law in 1995, the authority to establish speed limits on state highway systems has rested with each of the individual states.

The Department conducted an engineering and traffic investigation to determine the feasibility of increasing speed limits after passage of Act 1097 to “Amend the Law Concerning Speed Limits” by the 91st General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature earlier this year.

At an October 18th meeting, the Arkansas Highway Commission passed a minute order accepting the draft study and is now publishing it for public comment for a 45-day period.

The draft Speed Limit Review and a comment form are available on the ARDOT website at www.ardot.gov. A link on the homepage will take viewers to the Speed Limit Study at, http://www.arkansashighways.com/speed_study.aspx.

The Study will remain available for public comment until Wednesday, December 13th, 2017.