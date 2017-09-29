BURN BAN – For All Of Johnson County By Ron | September 29, 2017 | 0 Johnson County Judge Herman Houston issued a county-wide burn ban as of 8 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017. No outdoor burning, of any kind, is allowed during the ban. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals September 26, 2017 | Comments Off on Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals Do you think “Social Media” sites should have to monitor and or edit all content? September 19, 2017 | Comments Off on Do you think “Social Media” sites should have to monitor and or edit all content? The Graphic Classified Ads Are Now Online August 22, 2017 | No Comments »