Valero Tiger Mart Robbed at Gunpoint

On 06/21/2017 at about 5:15 A.M. the Valero Tiger Mart located at 2745 West Main Street Clarksville AR 72830 was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white male 5’10 slim build wearing a baseball hat, dark blue American Eagle hoodie and orange gloves.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information please contact The Clarksville Police Department at (479)-754-8100 or your local authorities.