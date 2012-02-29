Aulda Laster Meek



Aulda Laster Meek, 103, of Clarksville died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, at Heritage Inn.



A native of Harmony, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe and Louisa Turney Laster, widow of Walter Meek, lifetime member of Harmony Presbyterian Church, member of the Extension homemakers club for 75 years, and charter member of the Johnson County Roundup Club.



Survivors include two sons, Donald (Liz) Meek and Dale (Veda) Meek, all of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Bobby (Melissa) Meek, Chris (Greg) Arnold, Fred Meek, Michala Garrison, and Mike (Tricia) Meek; eight great-grandchildren, Stephanie (Paul) Houston, Bobby Don Meek, Brook B. Arnold, Ty Roper, Rachel Garrison, Jessie Garrison, Kelsey Meek, and Walter Meek; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kale Houston, Fallon Houston, and Grace Roper.



Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Bridges and Rev. Burnett King officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Mike Meek, Walter Meek, Fred Meek, Bobby Meek, Bobby Don Meek, and Greg Arnold.



Memorials may be made to Harmony Presbyterian Church, 202 CR 3271, Clarksville, AR 72830.

Barbara May McCarley

Barbara May Gayle McCarley, 69, of Lamar died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012, at her home.



She was a native of Texas, daughter of the late John and Ruby Howard Gayle, widow of Troy Dean McCarley, member of Lamar Baptist Church, retired sales employee of Nite Lite, and was preceded in death by one son, Kerry McCarley; one brother, Bob Gayle; and one sister, Cladine Dillard.



Survivors include three sons, Kavin (Tammie) McCarley, Keith (Cheryl) McCarley and John (Clara) Belcher, all of Lamar; one sister, Corine Shafer of Summerville, Mo.; and four grandchildren.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Lamar Baptist Church with Rev. John Griffin officiating.



Burial was in Lamar Cemetery under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers were Kaleb McCarley, Kendall McCarley, Kavin McCarley, Keith McCarley, John Belcher, and Rick Harmon.



Honorary pallbearers were Robert Clark, Michael Boze, and Ronnie Holman.

Christine Williams Parks

Christine Williams Parks, 84, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, at her home in Cohasset, Mass.



She was a native of Shreveport, La., attended the University of Texas in Austin, widow of Louis Blauvelt Parks, former resident of Denver, Colo., and the Harmony area, attended Harmony Presbyterian Church, and was preceded in death by one brother, Charles.



Survivors include two daughters, Anne Enderle of Denver, Colo., and Susan Ramsdell of Hingham, Mass.; one son, David Parks of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Alex, Peter, Julia, Luke, and Daniel; and one niece, Emily.



Memorial services will be held in Arkansas and Colorado.



Memorials may be made to Johnson County Helping Hands, 805 Cherry Street, Clarksville, AR 72830 or Needy Paws Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 523, 1040 East Main Street, Clarksville, AR 72830.

James Calvin Pool



James Calvin Pool, 78, of Altus, Arkansas, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Clarksville, Arkansas.



He worked for the Johnson County Road Department for 45 years. He attended Full Gospel Temple Church in Ozark. He was born April 12,1933, in Alix, Arkansas, to Roy and Cissa Peacock Pool. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Pool; one granddaughter, Summer Wilson; one grandson, Cody Raburn; one brother, George Pool; and one sister, Evelyn English.



Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, at Hess Cemetery in Coal Hill, Arkansas, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



He is survived by one son, Calvin Pool and wife, Laura, of Russellville, Arkansas; three daughters, Betty Adams of Alma, Arkansas, Greta Wilson of Altus, and Dian Raburn and husband, Danny, of Coal Hill; two brothers, Junior Pool and wife, Leona, and Willie Pool and wife, Reda, all of Ozark; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Honorary pallbearers are Billy Burt Reynolds, Jessie Johnson, Rocky Satterfield, Josh Conquest, Danny Belt, and Larry Griffin.



The family visited with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial in Ozark.



Kathryn Hambrick



Kathryn Hambrick, 46, of Fort Smith, daughter of Martha Sam Sweeten of Ozone, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012.



She was a native of Conway, daughter of the late Earl Mullins, member of Evangel Temple Church, and was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Mullins.



Other survivors include her husband, David Hambrick; two daughters, Cheyenne Sweeten of Fort Smith and Samantha Toll of DeValls; one sister, Jane (Chris) McNutt of Conway; three brothers, Frankie Mullins of Perryville, Kenny Mullins of Conway and Jim Mullins of Vilonia; and aunts, Oleta Ibbotson and Martha Moran, both of Conway.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.

Olive Ethel Bullard

Olive Ethel Bullard, 95, of Hartman died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, at Alma Health Care.



She was a native of Jamestown, daughter of the late Tom and Alpha Vaught Burns, widow of Eugene Bullard, member of Hartman Methodist Church, past president of the Hartman Extension Homemakers Club and the Hartman Cemetery Association, charter member and past secretary-treasurer of Rural Fire Department 4, and was preceded in death by one son, Truman Eugene Bullard; and two brothers, Herman (Runt) Owens and Webb Vaught.



Survivors include three sons, Max (Corrine) Bullard of Burney, Calif., James (Sandy) Bullard of Alma, and Richard (Shirley) Bullard of Fort Smith; one daughter, Darlene (Wayne) Dobbs of Hartman; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at the Hartman Cemetery with Rev. Regina Turner officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.