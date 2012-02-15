Arnold J.A. Ahrens



Arnold J.A. Ahrens, 88, of Lamar died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012, at Countryside Manor Nursing Home.



He was a farmer and rancher, member of River Valley Grace Lutheran Church at Lamar, son of the late Edwin C. and Ida Grosenbacher Ahrens, and preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Laura Knopp Ahrens; and one brother, Milton Ahrens.



He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Walter) Kirshberger of Hensley and Ida Ahrens of Lamar; three sons, Arnold Ahrens Jr. of Gravette, and Herman (Kathy) Ahrens and Paul (Bonnie) Ahrens, all of Lamar; one brother, Herbert Ahrens of Fredericksburg, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at River Valley Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Herb Swanson officiating.



Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery at Lutherville under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers will be Chad Ahrens, Beau Ahrens, Steve Kirshberger, Lang Kirshberger, Shelby Ahrens, Corey Ahrens, and Leo Knoernschild.



Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Reynolds, Norman Reynolds, Edmund Drittler, Rusty Blaty, Kenneth Keene, and Walter Kirshberger.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Fund, c/o Edmund Drittler, 4815 Highway 315, Lamar, AR 72846.

Betty Cossey Talley



Betty Louise Cossey Talley, 73, of Dardanelle, whose brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie C. and Barbara Kendrick, reside in Knoxville, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2012.



She was a daughter of the late Perry and Bula Cossey, widow of Ray L. Talley, employee of Tyson Foods in Dardanelle for 30 years, attended Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church of God, and was preceded in death by an infant daughter and one brother, Jimmy Cossey.



Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Harold Abercrombie of Dardanelle; one son, Danny Ray Talley of Dardanelle; one sister, Joyce Cossey Martin of Dardanelle; one other brother and sister-in-law, David and Freda Cossey of Dardanelle; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church of God in Dardanelle with Rev. Johnny Whorton officiating.



Crematory arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.



Memorials may be made to Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church of God, 860 Highway 22 West, Dardanelle, AR 72834.

Chelbi Suzanne Mueller

Chelbi Suzanne Mueller, 36, of Clarksville, a native of Upland, Calif., died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012.



She is survived by three children, Layne Burgess, Nicholas Ward, and Amanda Schenck; mother and stepfather, Susan and Bill Bridges of Clarksville; father, Ronald Mueller of Riverside, Calif.; and two brothers, Brian Lewis and Matthew Mueller.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Chelbi Mueller Funeral Fund at Simmons Bank.

James Franklin Cole

James Franklin Cole, 78, of Lamar died Monday, Feb. 6, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



He was a native of Elma, Wash., son of the late Elmer L. and Vesta Ann Graves Cole, retired timber employee, member of Lamar Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by one son, James Edwin Young.



Survivors include his wife, Freda Jean Killough Cole; one daughter, Melodie Mueller of Lamar; one sister, Mary Sue Samples of Montesano, Wash.; one brother, Thomas L. Cole of Fernandinia Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Griffin and Rev. Amos Pledger officiating. Burial will be in Lamar Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be members of the Colt 45 baseball team.



Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Dillard, Jay Holland, Lance Spence, Brett Sampley, Bill Ray Sampley, and Larry Bridenback.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home.

Minnie Florence Gummow



Minnie Florence Rogers Gummow, 71, of Wichita, Kan., died Friday, Feb. 10, 2012, at her home.



She was a native of Clarksville, daughter of the late Ernest and OraMae Rogers, widow of Lawrence Gummow, retired certified nurses aide, and preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Felkins, Tean Green, Carol King, and Lucy Tuberville.



Survivors include one son, Michael (Cindy) McGarraugh of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters, Debra (Gary) Hagerman of New Mexico and Carol Ebel of Wichita, Kan.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Viewing and visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home followed by burial at Oakland Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.

Ray Franklin Alston



Ray Franklin Alston, 81, of Clarksville died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, at Clarksville Community Health and Rehab.



He was a native of Ozark, son of the late Dovie Alston Kinnard, attended Ozark School, retired Tyson Foods employee, and was preceded in death by one child, Johnnie; grandparents, Andy and Johnnie Alston; and three brothers, Kill Kinnard Jr., Frank Kinnard and Jessie Lee Kinnard.



Survivors include his wife, Shirley Cotton Alston; two sons, Ray L. Alston of Clarksville and Clayton Alston of Fort Smith; three daughters, Veronica Hardwicke and Nina (Joe) Sinclair, all of Fort Smith, and Sharon (Warren) Harmon of Clarksville; three brothers, Harold (Debra) Kinnard and Erise Kinnard, all of Fort Smith, and J.L. Martin of Detroit, Mich.; one sister, Laura Newton of Ozark; grandchildren, Lamonica (Johnathan) Burnett and Satyra (Lamar) Wright, all of Fort Smith, William Brockman Jr., Whitney (Dennis) Freeman, and Jucory Brockman, all of Clarksville, Christina Alston and Ray James Alston of Russellville, and Stanley Holt; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William Hickman officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.



Active pallbearers were William Cotton, Charles Cotton, Virgil Willis, Bobby Joe Luster, Carl Lee Cotton, and Patrick Baker.



Honorary pallbearers were York Sims, John West, Harold Marvel, Eddie Lindsey, Johnny Bagsby, Claude May, and Joe Willie Perry Sr.

Valerie Jeanne Gray

Valerie Jeanne Gray, 48, of Clarksville died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012.



She was a native of Maywood, Calif., and preceded in death by one sister, Candace Arlene Haley.



Survivors include one daughter, Danielle Anne Gray of Clarksville; and parents, Doyne Arther and Ernestine Errelvis Brown Gray of Clarksville.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel. The body will be cremated.

William Chester Gregory



William Chester Gregory, 90, of Pettigrew died Friday, Feb. 10, 2012, at his home.



He was a son of the late James Robert and Dona Jones Gregory, native of Dutton, retired farmer and minister, member of the Free Holiness Church at Yale and the American Legion, Army veteran of World War II, and was preceded in death by one son, Billy Gregory; three sisters, Dorothy Barnett, Oza Weir, and Emma Jean Gregory; and one brother, Zeke Gregory.



Survivors include his widow, Bertha Elizabeth Barnett Gregory; one daughter, Judy Stout and husband, Jerry, of Oark; one son, Jimmy Gregory and wife, Brenda, of Pettigrew; one sister, Nola Dickson of Tulsa, Okla.; two brothers, Roy Gregory of Springdale and J.L. Gregory of Camden Point, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Connie Gregory of Hartman; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Yale Church with Rev. Amos Pledger officiating.



Burial will be in Yale Cemetery under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers will be Shane Stout, Terry Gregory, Tommy Gregory, Brent Gregory, Travis Gregory, and Gary Gregory.



Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Gregory, Larry Gregory, Stephen Weir, and Foy K. Johnson.