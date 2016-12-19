State Electoral College Convenes

The Electoral College convened on Monday, December 19th at 10:00 AM in the Old Supreme Court Room of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood administered the oath of office to the electors. Secretary of State Mark Martin presided and certified the vote. Electors cast their vote for the offices of U.S. President and Vice President.

Each of Arkansas’ six electors cast their vote for Donald J. Trump for President and Mike Pence for Vice President. Following the vote, official copies of the ballots will be transmitted to the President of the United States Senate, the Archivist of the United States, and the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.