Cotton, Boozman, and Westerman Statement on Potential Housing of Unaccompanied Minors at Former Ouachita Job Corps Center

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tom Cotton, John Boozman, and Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) issued the following statement in response to the Department of Health and Human Service’s notification that it could use the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal, Arkansas, as a site to house unaccompanied minors in the United States illegally:

“The Department of Health and Human Services should not use the Ouachita facility to shelter unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors. This is irresponsible and against the wishes of Arkansans who were not consulted about this decision. HHS is unable to provide basic information about who may reside at this facility, where these immigrants come from, or how long this shelter will last, and the potential risk to public safety is enormous. That is why we are calling on HHS to immediately halt any plans to use this facility as an immigration shelter. There are safer options for this facility that would be better for the community and Arkansas.”