Last Weeks Poll Results – Click For Totals By Ron | February 14, 2016 Did you watch the Super Bowl? No 38% Forgot about it 14% Yes 33% Parts of the game 14% Posted in Breaking News Related Posts COUNTY WIDE BURN BAN January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Our New Site Works Great On Your Smart Phone January 16, 2017 | Comments Off on Our New Site Works Great On Your Smart Phone Did you celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone? January 16, 2017 | Comments Off on Did you celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone?