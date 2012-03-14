Alice H. Estep

Alice H. Estep, 94, of Tulsa, Okla., formerly of Coal Hill, died Tuesday, March 6, 2012, in Tulsa, Okla.



She was a native of Johnson County, daughter of the late Charles Washington and Myrtle Crook Hardgrave, widow of Jeff Estep, member of Coal Hill Assembly of God Church, and was preceded in death by one son, Fred Douglas Walker.



Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn (Richard) Cody of Tulsa, Okla., Mary (Curtis) Chapman of Coal Hill, and Annabel (Earl) Wall of Frisco City, Ala.; two sons, Don (Rose) Estep of Coal Hill and Jerry (Dru) Estep of Clarksville; one sister, Carrie Ford of Longview, Wash.; one brother, Herbert (Judy) Hardgrave of Phoenix, Ariz.; one daughter-in-law, Eva Walker of Tulsa, Okla.; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Friday, March 9, at the Coal Hill Assembly of God Church with Rev. Gene Yeager officiating.



Burial was in Union Grove Cemetery under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were Steve Estep, Steve Acord, Andrew Estep, Carl Estep, Blake Miller and Allen Walker.



Doyn Virginia Schott

Doyn Virginia Schott, 97, died Thursday, March 8, 2012, at her home in Clarksville.



She was a native of Hutchinson, Kan., daughter of the late Karl and Anna Kellog Smith, widow of Austin Arnett and Melvin C. Schott, and was preceded in death by one daughter, Oma Jean Comstock; one granddaughter, Donna Mae Koontz; two brothers, Oliver (Bud) and Jacob Smith; and four sisters, Evelyn Dittbrenner, Violet Lamb, Verba Mueller, and Karole Smith.



Survivors include one son, Roy L. Arnett and wife, Glenda Sue, of Clarksville; one sister, Darlene Kittle of Hutchinson, Kan.; one brother, Tom Smith of Hugoton, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Chrissy Merten, Virginia Phillips, Donald Comstock Jr., Vicki Arnett, Anne Liebst, Dale White and Bill White; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Fairlawn Burial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott Mortuary in Hutchinson, Kan.



Memorials may be made to Needy Paws Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 523, Clarksville, AR 72830.



Ina Stufflebeam

Ina Stufflebeam, 49, of Clarksville died Tuesday, March 6, 2012, at her home.



She was a native of Bakersfield, Calif., daughter of the late Vincent Hopkins and Thelma McAlister, and was preceded in death by one son, Jason Clark; two sisters, Frances Moses and Rosie Barrs; and one nephew, Howard Cox.



Survivors include three sons, Clifton Wood (Jatie Gabler), Danny Wood (Jamie Stayton), and Larry Cooper; one daughter, Elisha Gonzales; one brother, Johnny Rodriguez; four sisters, Thelma McGinnis, Shirley Harmon (Lee Marshall), Rita Deleon (Manuel), and Helen Qualls (Scott), of Clarksville; grandchildren, Anthony, Jonathan, Brittnie, Kylie and Sage Wood, and Eliena Gonzales; and niece, Noelle Snow.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Victory Ministries under the direction of Community Funeral Service.



James Roy Corbishley

James Roy Corbishley, 55, died Sunday, March 4, 2012.



He was a native of Little Rock but had resided in Clarksville the last 18 years, son of the late Raymond and Betty Corbishley, veteran of Desert Storm, and lifetime member of Coal Hill VFW Post 8532 and the DAV.



Survivors include four sisters, Jan Head and Charlene Johnson of Little Rock, Billie Crandall of Fort Smith, and Carol Warren of Clarksville; and one brother, Ray Corbishley of Little Rock.



Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. David Hanshaw officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Honorary pallbearers were nephews and nieces, Ron Thompson, Jon Crandall, Michael Warren, Acee Johnson, Natasha Porter and Megan Corbishley.



Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1835, Clarksville, AR 72830.



Lillian Sparks

Lillian Sparks, 91, of Clarksville died Wednesday, March 7, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



A native of Lamar, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Sarah Freeman Keith, member of Clarksville First United Methodist Church and Clarksville Chapter No. 172 Order of the Eastern Star, former employee of Valmac Poultry Industries, retired employee of Herbst Shoe Factory, and preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, E.L. (Sparky) Sparks; one son, George Sparks; one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Sparks; and four brothers, Carl, Alvin, Arnold and Delmar Keith.



Survivors include two sons, Hank (Edie) Sparks of Clarksville and Jerry (Brenda) Sparks of Hooks, Texas; nine grandchildren, Todd Sparks of Pennsylvania, Kevin Sparks of Texas, Sherri Rozwodowski of Missouri, David Sparks of Tennessee, Randy Sparks of Colorado, Robin Sacksteder of Florida, Curtis Sparks of Texas, Andy Sparks of Clarksville, and DeDe Nokes of Texas; and 24 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. David Hanshaw officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Honorary pallbearers were Todd Sparks, Curtis Sparks, Andy Sparks, David Sparks, Eric Rozwodowski, and Kevin Sparks.



Opal Jean Tambash

Opal Jean Dickerson Tambash, 92, of Clarksville died Thursday, March 8, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Warren, Pa., daughter of the late Frank and Edith Dickerson, former resident of Bradford, Pa., longtime resident of southern California prior to moving to Clarksville in 2004, member of the Ameranth Lodge of Santa Barbara, Calif., retired employee of Honnald Library at Claremont Colleges in Claremont, Calif., and was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Jane Dickerson; one brother, Keith Harris Dickerson; and one half-brother, Theodore Dickerson.



Survivors include one daughter, Sandra Tambash of Clarksville; two sons, Raymond (Marie) Tambash of Lonoke and James (Sue) Tambash of Clarksville; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.



Graveside services and burial will be held at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, Calif., at a later date.



Ruth Naoma Young



Ruth Naoma Steuart Young, 86, of Conway, died March 6, 2012, from complications of pneumonia. She was born in Hereford, Texas, on January 5, 1926, to Davis M. and Amanda Grace (Griffin) Steuart and was an identical twin.



Upon moving to Arkansas at the age of nine, Ruth lived with family in the Lone Pine Community, north of Clarksville. She and her twin sister, Ruby, attended The College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, graduating in 1948, with a bachelor of science degree in biology. After a brief stint of teaching in secondary schools, she received a master of science degree in zoology from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and pursued post graduate studies at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, PA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Martin and Clairence Steuart and older sister, Irene White. She is survived by her twin sister Ruby Reynolds of Fort Smith; son, Douglas Stuart Young (Jackie) of Clarksville; daughters, Susan Young-Thigpen (Dennis) and Sarah Ruth Engeler-Young (Bobby) both of Conway; and five grandchildren, Laura Jane and Georgia Grace Young, Kristopher Ryan and Nicholas James Soderquist, and Zelda Mars Engeler-Young.



Mrs. Young was a member of the Women’s Emergency Committee to open Little Rock Schools at the time of the integration crisis. A lifelong supporter of instrumental music and the arts in Central Arkansas, she was a sponsor and officer of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock for many years. She was also a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock for over 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, grounds maintenance, carpentry, violin, oil and watercolor painting, people-watching, elevating the pun to an art form, and general mischief. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her generosity and her sweet, joyful spirit.



Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2012, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, in Conway. Mrs. Young’s funeral service was at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2012, in the chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Teri Daily officiating. There was a committal service at 2 p.m., Friday, March 9, 2012, at Lone Pine Cemetery, north of Clarksville.



Arrangements were under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home-Conway 327-7727. Online guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.





Paid Obituary





Maximino Z. Aguiree

Maximino Z. Aguiree, 78, of Clarksville died Sunday, March 11, 2012, at his home.



He was a native of Coatetelco Morelos, Mexico.



Survivors are his wife, Vincenta Zamorano Eleocadio; six sons, Andrez, Vernardino, Sergio, Macario, Atanacio and Eusebio Zamorano; five daughters, Lina, Alicia, Rufina, Maria, and Victioria Zamorano; and 52 grandchildren.



Rosary was at 7 p.m. Monday, March 12, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel.



Funeral mass was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. William Wewers officiating. Burial was in Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery.



Pallbearers were Alejandro Osornio, Rigo Carreto, Jim Ray Cherb, Demetrio Torres, Manuel Dominguez, and Crispin Octaviano.



Joe Bivins Fowler

Joe Bivins Fowler, 65, of Clarksville died Monday, March 12, 2012.



He was a native of Clarksville, son of the late Jack Fowler, 1965 graduate of Hartman High School, graduate of the University of the Ozarks, member of Hays Chapel United Methodist Church, lay speaker, youth leader, and bell ringer for the Salvation Army.



Survivors are his wife, Judy Fowler; one son, Jeremy Fowler of Russellville; one daughter, Donna (Trenton) West of Clarksville; mother, Betty Jo Fowler of Hartman; one brother, Michael Don Fowler of Salus; one sister, Jackie Ann (Ron) Whitson of Lenoir City, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Shay Rivera, Lorena Rivera, and Katie West, all of Clarksville; brother-in-law, Richard (Susan) Mays of Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Regina Turner and Ben Alfred Hardgrave officiating. Burial will be in West Mount Zion Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be Michael Joe Fowler, Nathan Mays, John Mays, Robert Cole, Jim Fowler and Charles Johnson.



Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Floyd Hardgrave, Donald Lee Harkreader, Bob Hurley, Ben Russo, Victor Turner, Michael Naughton, and Robert Myers.



Donnie Carroll



Donnie Carroll, 65, of Clarksville died Monday, March 12, 2012.



He was a native of Gainesville, Texas, son of the late Charlie and Neva Templin Carroll, graduate of Clarksville High School, Vietnam Army veteran, and employee of Woodard Recycling in Clarksville.



Survivors include one daughter, Holly Carroll Ross of Fayetteville; and two grandchildren, Ragen Ross and Callie Ross.



Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.