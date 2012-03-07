Alma Emily Watson



Alma Emily Watson, 97, of Clarksville died on Friday, March 2, 2012, in Searcy where she had lived her last two years.



She was born in the Clarksville area on May 19, 1914. A daughter of the late Dave and Ollie Pearson Wadley, she was a lifetime member of the Clarksville Church of Christ. Her working years were spent in cotton fields, a canning company, school cafeteria employee and a Tyson processing plant. She had been retired for 33 years. Until the last three years her life had been filled with enjoying family, friends, church activities, and tending, along with her husband, Zearl, a beautiful yard and vegetable garden.



She was preceded in death by husband of 73 years, Zearl Watson; sisters, Mae Hurt and Dora Kronberger; and brothers, Ewell, Earl, Eugene, Johnny, Herman, and Erin Wadley.



She is survived by her son, Zearl David (Betty) Watson of Searcy; two grandsons, Zac of Rochester Hills, Mich., and David (April) Watson of Knoxville, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Josiah, both of Knoxville, Tenn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life was conducted at the Clarksville Church of Christ on Monday, March 5, at 10 a.m. officiated by Brother John Ballard and Brother Bob Frost. Pallbearers included Norman Sexton, Dr. Marc Muncy, Stan Brown, Elvin Brown, David Watson and Zac Watson. Honorary pallbearers included Paul Martin, Ewell Dean Wadley, Michael Freer, Mitchell Freer, Joe Willie Perry, and Josiah Watson. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with arrangements by Hardwicke Funeral Home.





Paid Obituary



Herbert Burl Vaught Jr.



Herbert Burl Vaught Jr., 57, of Altus died Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Ozark.



He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Altus, St. Joseph’s Society, Knights of Columbus Chapter 14010, a United Blood donor, and a power plant operator. He was born October 3, 1954, in Ozark to Herbert Burl and Gertrude Post Vaught. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Paula Elizabeth Vaught.



Mass was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2012, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altus under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



He is survived by his wife, Angela Vaught; his mother, Gertrude Vaught; two sons, Cody Vaught of Ozark and Nick Helms of Clarksville; one daughter, Alexandria Vaught of the home; four brothers, Patrick Vaught and wife, Linda, of Fort Worth, Texas, Daniel Vaught of Altus, Joel Vaught of St. Louis, Mo., and Christopher Vaught and wife, Michelle, of Fayetteville; three sisters, Kathleen Casey and husband, Rex, of Hot Springs, Jennifer Wright and husband, Dennis, of Ozark, and Martha Lachowsky and husband, Brian, of Altus; two sisters-in-law, Tammy Nicholson and husband, Bob, of Richmond, Va., and Melodye Stickley and husband, Russell, of Hartman; and 26 nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers were Patrick Vaught, Daniel Vaught, Joel Vaught, Chris Vaught, Larry Leding, David Tencleve, Jim Rofkahr, and Randy Melton.



Honorary pallbearers were members of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Society, Jordan Price, Ryan Elkins, Jason Shook and Kris Muldoon.



Rosary was held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 5132 St. Mary’s Lane in Altus. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.



To leave an online memorial tribute visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com





Paid obituary

Joe B. Hurst

Joe B. Hurst, 68, of Coal Hill died Saturday, March 3, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



He was a son of the late Hugh and Georgia Colvin Hurst, graduate of Coal Hill High School, member of Coal Hill First Baptist Church, Coal Hill Masonic Lodge No. 383, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Royal Arch Masons River Valley Chapter 49, and American Legion Post No. 1000, 32nd degree Mason and served two consecutive terms as district deputy grand master, retired from Arkansas National Guard 239th Engineer Company and Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, served on the Johnson County Boys Club Board, Coal Hill Board of Education and currently on Coal Hill Parks Committee, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Shain Hurst; two brothers, Thomas Burnice Hurst and Huell Hurst; and one sister, Lavern Lucas.



Survivors include one son, Joe Mitchel Hurst of Coal Hill; one daughter, Tammy (Danny) Nichols of Clarksville; two grandsons, Carson and Conner Nichols of Clarksville; four sisters, JoAnn Sosebee and Jean Morrow, both of Coal Hill, Anna Self of Carrollton, Ga., and Betty May of Sevierville, Tenn.; and one brother, Bobby Hurst of Turlock, Calif.



Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at Coal Hill First Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Lochridge and Rev. Amos Pledger officiating.



Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers will be Don Bartlett, Jimmy Wilson, Jerry Scroggins, Mike Jacobs, Dee Yates, and Neil Suderman.



Honorary pallbearers will be all Masons and all military.



Visitation will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Coal Hill First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 10, Coal Hill, AR 72832 or Coal Hill Masonic Lodge No. 383, P. O. Box 367, Coal Hill, AR 72832.



John E. Howell



John E. Howell, 86, of Clarksville died Saturday, March 3, 2012, at Clarksville Community Health and Rehab.



He was a native of Clarksville, son of the late Walter V. and Julia Knuth Howell, member of the First United Methodist Church and church choir, retired barber, World War II Navy veteran, Boy Scout master and assistant Boy Scout master, member of Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 9, 32nd degree Mason, and was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Boggs Howell.



Survivors include one son, Guice Howell of Clarksville; one daughter, Amy Peeples of Fayetteville; one grandchild, Bonnie (Wayne) Slaughter of Fayetteville; one stepgrandson, Travis (Maureen) Peeples of Conway; and one stepgranddaughter, Denise (Nathan) Crouch of Fayetteville.



Funeral was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Clarksville First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Hanshaw officiating.



Burial was at Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were Mark Hodge, Ron Taylor, Freeman Wish, Tom Cogan, John Krohn, and Jim Krohn.



Peggy Anita Mason

Peggy Anita Mason, 74, of Clarksville died Thursday, March 1, 2012, at Countryside Manor Nursing home.



A native of Clarksville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Dessie Willett North, widow of J.P. Mason Jr., 1955 graduate of Lamar High School, member, Sunday school teacher and pianist at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, employed by Thermo-Tile for 37 years, and active in the bowling leagues.



Survivors include one sister, Nina Mason and husband, Earl, of Clarksville; numerous nieces and nephews including Michael (Janine) Mason of Dallas, Texas, and Alvin (Regena) Mason of Clarksville; brother-in-law, David (Gloria) Mason of Lamar; sisters-in-law, Anna Sue (Cecil) England of Ingleside, Texas, and Mary Jane (Elwyn) Allen of Texarkana; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Laney Mason, Kendall Mason, McKenzie Rollinson and Cody Rollinson.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Mount Olive United Methodist Church with Rev. Tammy Teltow, Rev. Robert Williams and Rev. Roger Shields officiating.



Burial was at Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were James Duff, Eugene McGuire, Rocky Morgan, Matt Fox, Arlin Wayne Wilkins, and Wayne Hickey.



Sharon Kay Rider

Sharon Kay Rider, 67, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at her home in Russellville.



She was a native of Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Art and Violet Ritzer, employed by the Pope County 911 Emergency Communications Services as a dispatcher for 20 years, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ritzer and Jim Ritzer.



Survivors include two sons, Robert (Bob) and Angie Rider and Brian Rider, all of Clarksville; one granddaughter, Kaylee of Clarksville; three brothers, Tom Ritzer and wife, Karen, and Richard Ritzer, all of Arnolds Park, Iowa, and Bob Ritzer and wife, Cathy, of Milford, Iowa; one sister, Carol Ritzer of Sioux City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Humphrey Funeral Service Chapel with Jim Bob Humphrey officiating.