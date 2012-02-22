Billy Joe Gipson

Billy Joe Gipson, 47, of Clarksville died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012, at his home.



He was born Sept. 30, 1964, in Clarksville, attended Hays Chapel Methodist Church, an employee of Mid South Roller and a custom cabinet maker for several years. He enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing and hunting and loved his favorite team, the Razorback Hogs. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Gipson; and two infant brothers.



Survivors include his wife, Melanie Gipson; one daughter, Mackenlea Gipson; one son, Adam Gipson; mother, Mary Hughes; one sister, Karla (Rick) Holt; two brothers, Jason Gipson and Joffie Gipson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Camella Reeves; one niece; and several nephews.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, followed by funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Regina Turner officiating. Burial will be in Hess Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Billy Gipson, Keith Reeves, James Reeves, Jared Hatcher, James Flint, and Darby Johnson.





Paid Obituary

Bonnie Eloise Dickerson

Bonnie Eloise Dickerson, 95, of Fort Smith died Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



She was a daughter of the late James Wesley Sr. and Lillie May Boen Dickerson, graduate of Oark High School and Draughons Business College, retired employee of ASI in Fort Smith, and was preceded in death by four brothers, N.E. Dickerson, J.R. Dickerson, Bill Dickerson and Jim Dickerson Jr.; four sisters, Anna Moore, Pearl Whitson, Lottie Morgan, and Monetta Hadley; and stepmother, Ila Dickerson.



Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Winnie Dickerson of Clarksville and Barbara Dickerson of Houston, Texas; nephews, Turner Whitson, Billy Dickerson, Steve Edmisten, and Jim Dickerson III, all of Clarksville, Chuck Dickerson of Fresno, Texas, Jimmy Dickerson of Del City, Okla., and Greg Hadley of Ponca City, Okla.; and nieces, DeAnn Blackard and Dana Plugge, both of Clarksville, Dinah Dickerson of Fayetteville, Julie Turner of Dallas, Texas, and Angie Hadley of Pittsburg, Kan.



Funeral was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hanshaw officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.



Pallbearers were Turner Whitson, Chuck Dickerson, Billy Dickerson, Jimmy Dickerson, Jim Dickerson III, and Steve Edmisten.



Clarence Lashlee



Clarence Lashlee, 85, of Coal Hill died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



He was a native of Coal Hill, son of the late John A. and Eva Poyner Lashlee, and was preceded in death by his wife, Doretha Lashlee; and one sister, Hazel Stepp.



Survivors include one son, Sheldon Ray (Charlene Marie) Lashlee of Coal Hill; one daughter, Sharon Kay Lashlee of Coal Hill; three brothers, Albert Lashlee of Utah, Jim Lashlee of Tennessee, and Joe Lashlee of Arizona; and three grandchildren, John Aaron, Dorwin Ray and Katie Marie Lashlee, all of Coal Hill.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Coal Hill Assembly of God Church with Rev. John Kindrix and Rev. Jimmy Sisk officiating.



Burial was in Hess Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were Bill Richards, John A. Lashlee, Robbie Wey, Billy Harris, Lawrence Mooney, and Gene Scarberry.



Gladys Snow

Gladys Snow, 94, of Clarksville died Monday, Feb. 13, 2012, at Clarksville Community Health and Rehab.



She was a native of Johnson County, daughter of the late Columbus Houston and Bertie Lambdin Snow, affiliated with the Assembly of God Church, and was preceded in death by one brother, Noel Snow; and three sisters, Lois Snow, Melba Montgomery and Eula Carpenter.



Survivors include two sisters, Katherine Giles of Russellville and Flora Hardin of Hemet, Calif.; and one brother, Doyle (Edna) Snow of Lamar.



Graveside services and burial were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Terry Schlinker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Isabelle Waterson



Isabelle Waterson, 88, of Russellville died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, at her home.



A native of Clarksville, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Zetta Lynch Sbabo, and member of the First Assembly of God Church in Russellville.



Survivors include her husband of 66 years, James Guy Waterson; two daughters, Tammy Sue Lehman and Jana Sue Jackson, both of Russellville; three sons, Jimmy Guy Waterson of Bullhead City, Ariz., Thomas J. Waterson of Hector, and Michael G. Waterson of Hartman; two sisters, Pauline Siegeler of London and Jessie King of Huntsville; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.



Active pallbearers were Jason Waterson, David Waterson, Nick Lehman, Kristen Cowell, Ashley Waterson, and Jessica Waterson.



Honorary pallbearers were Joseph Waterson, Dusty Waterson, and Dylan Waterson.



Johanna Brown Kenner

Johanna Brown Kenner, 55, of Knoxville died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.



She was a native of Clarksville, daughter of the late Selby Brown, 1974 graduate of Lamar High School and received a bachelor of science degree from the University of the Ozarks in 1978, a master of science degree in elementary education from the University of Central Arkansas, a master of science degree in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University, and was employed for the Lamar Public School system for 34 years having served most recently as principal of Lamar Middle School. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Selby (Buddy) Brown, Ronald Frederick Brown, and Robert Lawrence Brown.



Survivors include her mother, Mildred Bean Brown of Knoxville; two sisters, Eloise Freeman and Carol Struckmeyer and husband, Randy, all of Knoxville; one sister-in-law, Jennie Brown of Knoxville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Humphrey Funeral Service in Russellville. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Clarksville Church of Christ with Bruce Grice and Dan Lightfoot officiating. Private burial will be in Knoxville Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Camp Caudle Christian Camp, P. O. Box 1311, Dover, AR 72837 or to Southern Christian Home, P. O. Box 649, Morrilton, AR 72110.



Judy Geisler Blackard

Judy Geisler Blackard, 82, of Clarksville died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.



She was a native of Clarksville, daughter of the late Arch and Gertrude Frasier, widow of George B. Geisler, retired employee of Clarksville Footwear, member of the First United Methodist Church, and preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.



Survivors include one son, Robert B. Geisler of Clarksville; one daughter, Brenda Neal of Rogers; sister and brother-in-law, May and Floyd Alford of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter and husband, Casey and Christopher Golubieski of Denver, Colo.; grandson and wife, Adam and Stacey Neal; great-grandson, Tyler Neal of Los Angeles, Calif.; and friend, Bob Blackard of Fort Smith.



Funeral was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksville with Rev. David Hanshaw officiating.



Burial was in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were Keith Lewis, Patrick Haberer, Larry Thomas, Chuck Lorfing, Chuck Larrison, and Herman Houston.



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 535, Clarksville, AR 72830 or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.



Patricia Ann Corbett

Patricia Ann Corbett, 63, of Alma, Arkansas, died February 13, 2012, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She worked in Customer Service at Walmart for 25 years. She was a member of New Bethel Dyer Assembly of God Church. She was a song leader and Sunday school teacher. She was born June 7, 1948, in Altus, Arkansas, to Alfred and Louise Weese Hawkins. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Pietarila and Freda Phelps; and two brothers, Bobby Joe Hawkins and Charles Wayne Hawkins.



Funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2012, at Shaffer Chapel with Brother David Elam officiating with burial at Dyer Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



She is survived by one son, Ronald Lisle Jr. of Siloam Springs; two daughters, Patricia Langley and husband, Darren Sr., of Cedarville, Arkansas, and Sheryl Elmore and husband, William, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one brother, Jerry Hawkins and wife, Wanda, of Ozark, Arkansas; one sister, Carol O’Neal and husband, Dennis, of Coal Hill, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Nate Langley, Ashtan Elmore, Sierra Dye, Kendra Elmore, and Darren Langley Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.



The family visited with friends from 6-8p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2012, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial in Ozark.



Pallbearers were Tommy Leakey, Ashtan Elmore, Nate Langley, Andy Jones, Darren Langley Jr., William Elmore, Dennis O’Neal, and Darren Langley Sr. Honorary were Alma Walmart Associates.



To leave an online memorial tribute, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.







Paid Obituary

Richard E. Simpson



Richard E. Simpson, 85, of Clarksville died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012, at his home.



A native of Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son of the late Roy H. and Eleanor M. Simpson, served in the United States Navy from January 1944 until May 1946 when he was discharged as torpedoman third class and in the United States Coast Guard from January 1948 until April 1975 when he retired as lieutenant commander, communicant of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, fourth degree Knight of Columbus, and was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Simpson, and his second wife, Wilma K. Bailey Simpson.



Survivors include two daughters, Mary A. (Timothy) Terriberry of Manasses, Va., and Laurie A. (Ralph) Denman of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Tanya (Timothy) Rawson, Timothy B. Terriberry, Mary Denman, and David Denman; one stepson, Donald W. (Mary) Bailey of Grand Blanc, Mich.; and one stepgrandson, Donald A. (Jessica) Bailey of San Francisco, Calif.



Rosary was at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, followed by funeral mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. William Wewers officiating.



Burial was in Mount Airy Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Pallbearers were Gene Dahlem, Tom Neumeier, Ken Neumeier, Frank Hilton, Frank Raible, and Bill Crosby.



Memorials may be made to Johnson County Senior Activity Center, 1421 Oakland Street, Clarksville, AR 72830, or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.



Rick Don Wilson Sr.

Rick Don Wilson Sr., 65, of Hartman died Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



He was a native of Modesto, Calif., and son of the late George Earl and Mary Wanda Parker Wilson.



Survivors include one son, Rick Don Wilson Jr. of Ceres, Calif.; two daughters, Cheryl Giles of Ceres, Calif., and Brittany Nelson of Hartman; one brother, Steve Billings of Ceres, Calif.; one sister, Linda Berolo of Ceres, Calif.; and seven grandchildren.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with John Hodge officiating. Burial was in Jackson Cemetery.



Pallbearers were Joey Baublit, Darrel Harden, Michael Harden, James Rogers, Adam Burkett, and Aaron Einert.



Roberta Albat

Roberta Albat, 93, of Coal Hill died Monday, Feb. 13, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



She was a native of Coal Hill, daughter of the late James and Nannie Walker West, graduate of Coal Hill High School, widow of Erich Albat, former employee of Little Rock Ammunition Plant during World War II, Fred’s, and Yates Grocery, and preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Betty Morrow.



Survivors include one son, James Ervin (Lisa) Hampton of Coal Hill; one stepdaughter, Glenda (Larry) Marvel of Coal Hill; one stepson, James Robert (Enid) Albat of Coal Hill; three grandchildren, Kelly (Daniel) Elam, Michael Ann (Jason) Reames and Justin Hampton; and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Coal Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Lochridge and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.



Burial was in Coal Hill Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers were Ronnie Garner, Joe Smith, Fred Holloway, Allen Bryant, Jerry Case, and Edsel Williams.



Honorary pallbearers were John Burke, Ben Yates, and J.D. Jacobs.



Simeon Luther Magby



Graveside services and burial for Simeon Luther Magby, 77, of Ozark, who died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



He was an Army medic veteran, musician and Mason, son of the late Samuel Luther and Anna Belle Goldsmith Magby, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Clarence Magby.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Beverly Ann DeWitt Magby; one daughter, Debra L. Magby Willis of Ozark; one sister, Donna G. Magby Vaughn of Ozark; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Syble Lucille Leavell

Syble Lucille Leavell, 87, of Clarksville died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, at Johnson Regional Medical Center.



A native of Lamar, she was a daughter of the late Charley W. and Jessie Berry Burgess, member of the First Assembly of God Church in Clarksville, and was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Leavell; and one brother, Bud Burgess.



Survivors include her husband, Gerald Leon Leavell; three daughters, Brenda Kendrick of Springdale, Debbie (Jimmy) Wyers of Ozark, and Peggy (Robert) Williams of Clarksville; two sisters, Marcella Turner of Seal Beach, Calif., and Gelletta Crutchfield of Lamar; six grandchildren, Lori (Marty) Hannon, Paula (Dwain) Ober, Amber (Jason) Faughn, Amy (Toby) Willems, Jaime (Brad) Ellison, and Brian Williams; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Funeral was at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dade Kindrix and Rev. Larry Horn officiating. Burial was in Annie’s Chapel Cemetery.



Active pallbearers were Dillon Burgess, Wesley Kendrick, Tray Hargraves, Calvin Warren, Levi Willis, and Alan Thacker.



Honorary pallbearers were Jane Burgess, Dr. Sarah Woodruff, Allen Pitts, and members of the adult Sunday school class of Clarksville First Assembly of God Church.



Teresa A. Stepp

Teresa A. Stepp, 47, of Hartman died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, in Little Rock.



She was born in Clarksville to Jimmy Odell Roberson and Ealsie Lucille Ritchie, and was preceded in death by one daughter Melinda Robinson.



Survivors include children, Sarah Knight and husband, Jamie, of Lamar, Roland Stepp and wife, Chelsea, of Fort Smith, and Allen Robinson and wife, Amy, of Paris; grandchildren, Rhianna Stepp, Haven Stepp, Kaeyden Flurry, Chloe Stepp and Halina Robinson; aunt, Goldie Ryun and husband, John; and companion Pat Rue.



Graveside service and burial were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Oark Cemetery.



Arrangements were under the direction of Community Funeral Service.



William Edward Thomas Jr.



William Edward Thomas Jr., 58, of Hartman died Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, at his home.



He was a native of Atchison, Kan., son of the late William Edward Thomas Sr., and preceded in death by one brother, Terry Thomas.



Survivors include his mother, Sophia Busch Thomas of Hartman; one daughter, Allicia Wilson of Tahlequah, Okla.; one son, Doug Combs of Muskogee, Okla.; one sister, Pam Trent and husband, Ross, of Clarksville; two brothers, Bobby Thomas and wife, Tanya, of Hartman and Jerry Thomas of California; and lifelong companion, Pam Thomas of Tahlequah, Okla.



Arrangements are by Community Funeral Service.