Brian Allen Darter

Brian Allen Darter, 25, of Altus died Friday, Feb. 3, 2012, at his home.



He was a native of Ozark, graduate of Altus High School, employee of Hanesbrands Inc. in Clarksville, Baptist, and was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Patsy Turner Barham; paternal grandfather, Tom Darter; and cousin, Christopher Barham.



Survivors include his parents, Gregg and Debbie Darter of Altus; two brothers, Aaron Ray Darter and wife, Maddie, and Thomas Edward Darter and daughter, Vesta, of Altus; grandmother, Mary Darter of Altus; several aunts and uncles including Connie Gregory of Clarksville, Larry and Missy Barham, Gary Darter, and Jeff and Nancy Darter; and cousins, Sunni Albano, Garrilyn Darter, Jeffrey Darter, and Jennifer Emfinger.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Greenwood Community Center on Carbon Plant Road in Altus.



Burial will be at Pond Creek Cemetery on West Creek Road in Altus under the direction of Community Funeral Service.

Donna Reni’ Krissman



Donna Reni’ Krissman, 49, of Clarksville died Monday, Jan. 30, 2012.



She was a native of Harrison, daughter of the late Jack Dotson, attended Clarksville High School, member of the East Mount Zion Trinity Baptist Church, employee of South Park Restaurant for 23 years, and active in the Johnson County Girls Club and girls club athletic programs.



Survivors include her husband, Brad Krissman; one son, Chris Roberts of the home; one daughter, Lauren Krissman of the home; mother, Wauhillau Dotson of Clarksville; one sister, Debbie (Darren) Rogers of Springdale; two nieces, Ashdyn Monahan and Heather Hughes; and three nephews, Bradley Rogers, Jordyn Monahan and Brandyn Monahan.



A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at East Mount Zion Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Jackson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.



Edward A. McGaughey

Edward A. McGaughey, 73, of Clarksville died Friday, Feb. 3, 2012, in Clarksville.



He was a native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, engineer, and Presbyterian.



Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Adelaide McGaughey; one daughter, Alice (Alan) Cross of Clarksville; one son, Colin (Loata) McGaughey of Sandy, Ore.; two sisters, Hildred McGucken of Toronto, Canada, and Serena McCullough of British Columbia, Canada; and six grandchildren, Lindsay Cross, Colin Cross, Emily Cross, Alyson McGaughey, Glynn McGaughey and Susan McGaughey.



Crematory arrangements were under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203.

Mack E. Chronister

Mack E. Chronister, 86, of Alma died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center in Fort Smith.



A native of Hagarville, he was a son of the late Henry Bruce and Ruth Lankford Chronister, member of Kibler United Methodist Church, Army veteran of World War II, retired ACEE Milk Company employee and a Kibler used car dealer.



Survivors include his wife, Wanda Laneer Chronister; one son, Jarvis (Shari) Chronister of Van Buren; one brother, Henry Bruce Chronister Jr. of Van Buren; one sister, Macy Jean Price of Ontario, Ore.; five nephews, Gary Price, Dennis Price, Donnie Chronister, John Michael Laneer, and Ted Laneer; and two nieces, Belinda Shelly and Pam Herrera.



Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herchel McClurkin and Rev. Deanna McCormack officiating. Burial will be in Minnow Creek Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Bill Kibler, Jim White, Ricky Kibler, Ken Kibler, Roy Rogers, Christopher Shelly, and Bryan Sunday.

Marie B. Cremer

Marie Bryant Cremer, 86, of Hartman died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012.



She was a native of Brock, Okla., daughter of the late Clarence Wade and Velma Smith Bryant, widow of Billy Jack Cremer, member of First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn June Cremer; great-grandson, Tyler Davenport; two sisters, Helen Harvey and Wanda Neasbitt; and one brother, Clarence Wade Bryant Jr.



She is survived by two daughters, Debra Davenport and Cheryl Pitts, both of Hartman; one son, Billy Cremer of Van Buren; one sister, Ruth Garretson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one brother, W.D. Bryant of Wylie, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Funeral was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Vernon Bass and Rev. Doyle Caldwell officiating.



Burial was in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.



Active pallbearers were Don Wilhelm, Todd McAteer, Dale Caldwell, Phillip Wyatt, Jeff Bates, Mike Mee, and Ronnie Ashlock.



Honorary pallbearers were Tom Fowler, Bob Sparks, Bill Stewart, Ken Patton, Phil Rosel, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church General Fund, P. O. Box 589, Clarksville, AR 72830.

Robert Louis Houston

Robert Louis Houston, 75, of Clarksville died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012, at his home.



He was a native of Parsons, Tenn., son of the late Howard Newton and Emma Lou Jennings Houston, retired gas technician with the Gas Service Company in Kansas City for 33 years, and Air Force veteran of the Korean War.



Survivors include his wife, Earla Key Houston; two sons, Russell Houston of Clarksville and Joseph Houston of Chesterfield, Mo.; two daughters, Karen (Rick) Howell of Prairie Village, Kan., and Nancy (Jeff) Pearman of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Julia (Gary) Vick of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Martha Taylor of Kansas City, Mo.; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diana and Jim Welch of Hartman and Emojean and Charles Smreker of Hillsboro, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at McGilley and Sheil Funeral Home Chapel in Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Burial will be in Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, Mo.



Local arrangements were under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.